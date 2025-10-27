Twenty-eight alleged Palestine Action supporters appear in court on terror charges

A group of people accused of showing support for Palestine Action, which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, has appeared in court in London.

The 28 to appear on Monday were among 47 arrested at a protest in central London in July. The rest will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Each is accused of an offence under section 13 of the Terrorism Act. It is alleged they showed support for a banned group by holding a placard saying ‘I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action’.

All who appeared on Monday pleaded not guilty and will face trial at Stratford Magistrates' Court, East London, in May. They face a maximum sentence of six months in prison if found guilty.

The accused were brought into the court in groups of four or five in front of a magistrate to have the charges read to them and to enter their pleas. One woman told the court: “I’m not a terrorist, not guilty.”

Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori is currently mounting a legal challenge against the British government over the terror designation.

Police officers detain a demonstrator on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London. Reuters People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest. PA Protesters hold up their placards in support of Palestine Action at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, calling for the recently imposed ban to be lifted, in Parliament Square, central London. AFP A man is led away by police as people take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. PA Police vans are seen lined up in a side-street close to the venue for a "Lift The Ban" demonstration. AFP People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square. PA Police officers detain a demonstrator on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square. Reuters Protesters sit down with their placards in support of Palestine Action at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration. AFP A demonstrator wears Palestinian flag-themed pinhole glasses, on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square. Reuters

The ban, which began on July 5, made membership of, or support for, Palestine Action a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

On October 17, the Court of Appeal dismissed a Home Office challenge to an earlier decision by a lower court to allow Palestine Action’s case to be heard.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested since Palestine Action was proscribed, campaign group Defend Our Juries says.

The ban was announced by former home secretary Yvette Cooper after members of the group damaged two military aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Police said about £7 million ($9.3 million) worth of damage was caused. The group claimed the planes had been involved in supporting Israel's military action in Gaza via the RAF base at Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The group will remain a proscribed terrorist organisation while Ms Ammori's legal challenge takes place.

