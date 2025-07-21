Palestine Action ban challenged after arrests soar

Days after more than 100 protesters were arrested around the UK during regular demonstrations over the Gaza war, lawyers have blamed a government ban on Palestine Action for the wave of arrests.

The consequences are not just limited to arrest Raza Husain ,

KC

During a motion to reverse the proscription of the group, Blinne Ni Ghralaigh warned that the effect of proscription was already significant on the right to demonstrate against the conflict.

“Dozens and dozens of people have been arrested for protesting, seated and mostly silent protest,” she said.

Police make arrests during a protest in Parliament Square in support of Palestine Action. Yui Mok/PA Wire

More than 100 people were arrested around the country during demonstrations this weekend protesting against the proscription, with protests held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro on Saturday.

Saturday’s arrests brought the total number of people arrested since the ban came into force to more than 200, with more than 72 arrested around the UK last weekend and 29 the week before.

On Saturday 55 people were held at a demonstration in London's Parliament Square under the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying signs supporting Palestine Action, the Metropolitan Police said.

The protesters held up placards reading: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Police officers detain a protester. EPA

Another nine were detained at a separate London march, and a further eight were held in Truro in Cornwall. Other protests were held in north-western Manchester where 16 people were detained, in western Bristol where another 17 were arrested and in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, police said.

The rallies were organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, which had said they were intended to “defy” the ban.

The Home Office is defending Monday's legal challenge, arguing that Palestine Action could challenge the decision at the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission (POAC), a specialist tribunal, rather than at the High Court.

Another Palestine Action lawyer Raza Husain told the court during opening arguments that the POAC was not “convenient nor effective” in this case. “It would be quite absurd to say that we should tolerate the consequences of the proscription … even if it is unlawful, and just go to POAC,” he told the judges.

Protesters hold placards with a message supporting Palestine Action group. EPA / TAYFUN SALCI

Ms Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, stating that the vandalism of the two planes, which police said caused about £7 million of damage. The government contends the group the threshold of a terror organisation by carrying out an act of sabotage intended to change government policy.

Since the Labour Party under Keir Starmer won power in the general election last year, ministers have tightened arms exports to Israel but not conceded to its critics in adopting a wholesale ban.

Mr Husain argued however the proscription of Palestine Action was repugnant to the tradition of the common law and contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.

The barrister continued: “The decision is so extreme as to render the UK an international outlier.”

A demonstrator with a Palestinian flag outside the High Court on Monday. REUTERS / Isabel Infantes

Mr Husain added: “The decision to proscribe Palestine Action had the hallmarks of an authoritarian and blatant abuse of power.”

“The consequences are not just limited to arrest,” Mr Husain said, telling the court there was “rampant uncertainty” in the aftermath of the ban.

