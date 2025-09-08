London arms fair faces huge demonstrations due to Israeli presence

Protests are expected at an arms fair in London where three major Israeli arms manufacturers are due to attend.
The planned demonstrations come after the arrests of about 900 supporters of Palestine Action on Saturday, a group proscribed by the British government after attacks on defence sites in the UK.
Elbit Systems, Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries are among 51 Israeli companies who will be attending the Defence and Security Equipment International event, which runs from Tuesday to Friday.
It is clear our government will not do anything that disrupts the profits of arms dealers
Emily Apple,
Campaign Against the Arms Trade
No official Israeli government delegation was invited to this year's event as a result of the war in Gaza, the UK said last month. But among those present will be Lockheed Martin, the US manufacturers of the F-35 fighter jet used by the Israeli military to attack Gaza.
The Campaign Against the Arms Trade (Caat) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign groups have said they will stage protests at the Excel London conference centre in the docklands area of East London. They say up to 1,000 demonstrators are expected.
Caat’s media co-ordinator, Emily Apple, accused the UK government of “peak complicity in genocide” by allowing Israeli companies to attend the fair who “should be investigated for crimes against humanity, not invited to profit from the unspeakable devastation they have caused in Gaza”.
“These are the arms companies arming the Israeli military. It is clear that our government will not do anything that disrupts the profits of arms dealers.
"It is therefore down to campaigners across the country coming together to take action to uphold international law on the streets of east London,” Ms Apple said.
Palestine Action has targeted Elbit Systems sites in the UK and one of those, in Bristol, south-west England, appears to have closed unexpectedly. The activist group was banned in July after its members caused £7 million ($9.4 million) of damage to two military planes.
On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Parliament Square, central London, to express support for Palestine Action, calling for the terrorism ban to be overturned.
The Met Police said 890 arrests were made, most for supporting a proscribed group, which is an offence under Britain's Terrorism Act.
Others were detained over alleged assaults on police officers and other public order offences, said the force.
The law carries the threat of a six-month prison sentence for those found to have been showing support for Palestine Action. More than 500 people were arrested at a similar demonstration in August.
The years Ramadan fell in May
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Company Profile
Name: Thndr
Started: 2019
Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr
Sector: FinTech
Headquarters: Egypt
UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi
Current number of staff: More than 150
Funds raised: $22 million
More coverage from the Future Forum
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The five pillars of Islam
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
F1 The Movie
Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rating: 4/5
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The five pillars of Islam
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km
Price: Dh133,900
On sale: now
The%20specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dhadak
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana
Stars: 3
The five pillars of Islam
Our family matters legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
How the bonus system works
The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year.
The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market.
There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500).
All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.