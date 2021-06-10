Palestine Action protesters storm UK aerospace plant

APPH accused of producing parts for drones made by Israeli company Elbit Systems

Protesters from the Palestine Action group stormed the factory of an aerospace company in England they said produces parts for drones manufactured by Israeli company Elbit Systems.

Palestine Action said it “stormed, scaled and occupied” the APPH building at 4.30am on Thursday in Runcorn, north-west England.

APPH, which is owned by Canadian company Heroux Devtek, describes itself “as a provider of hydraulic systems and landing gears for diverse civil and military markets”.

Pictures posted by the group showed members waving a Palestinian flag on the roof of the factory.

The building was daubed with red paint.

“So far, activists have broken into the factory to dismantle drone and aircraft machinery, have destroyed property including floodlights, ventilators, windows and cameras, have sprayed blood-red paint across premises and are currently occupying the roof to prevent operations at the site,” Palestine Action said.

The group said: “Israel’s war crimes and Elbit’s production of drones to facilitate these rely on thousands of complicit suppliers, landlords, shippers, financiers and more for their effective operations.

“It should be clear by now that we will not rest until Elbit is shut down, making the choice clear for all complicit firms: cease dealings with Elbit, or get shut down along with them.”

Cheshire Police said it was “aware of a protest taking place at a premises in the Manor Park area of Runcorn”.

“The role of the force is to impartially allow for protesting, while ensuring that others can continue in their legitimate business activities or commuting,” police said. “However, where offences are committed we will take action.

“During protests we ensure access to emergency vehicles is maintained and try to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The occupation of the plant came less than a month after Palestine Action staged a protest at a factory owned by an Elbit subsidiary.

Updated: June 10, 2021 04:37 PM

