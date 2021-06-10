Three Palestinians, including two intelligence officers, killed by Israeli forces

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian intelligence officers and a civilian in an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Another officer was severely injured during the operation when members of the Israeli Border Guard "attempted to detain wanted Palestinians outside the headquarters of the PA Military Intelligence Unit headquarters in Jenin", Wafa reported.

He was taken to Jenin Government Hospital for treatment.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned "the dangerous Israeli escalation", in a statement released by his spokesman.

Wafa identified the officers killed as Lt Adham Yasser Tawfiq Aliwi, 23, Capt Tayseer Mahmoud Othman Issa, 33, and the injured officer as Mohammad Samer Al Bazour, 23, all from the National Security Forces’ Military Intelligence Unit. The civilian was Jamil Mahmoud Al Amouri, a former Israeli prisoner from the Jenin refugee camp.

Wafa said Israeli Border Police dressed in civilian clothes “took over” Al Amouri’s vehicle, and later confiscated his body.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli police but Israeli media said the operation was aimed at members of the Islamic Jihad group suspected of being involved in recent shootings at Israeli forces.

Palestinian media reported that Fatah's armed wing, Al Quds Brigades, issued a statement mourning the killed officers.

Speaking to Palestine TV, Aliwi's mother said she was "thankful to God" that her son, who was from Zawata village in Nablus, was "martyred".

Funerals for the officers were held in Nablus and Jenin.

Israeli forces have been carrying out arrests across the occupied West Bank following protests over Israel's air strikes on Gaza during a war with militants in the Palestinian enclave last month.

Although a ceasefire ended the 11-day conflict that killed hundreds of Palestinians, confrontations between Palestinians and Israelis continue in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israeli police this week detained two Palestinian residents of the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah who were protesting against the impending eviction of their families to make way for Jewish settlers. Muna El Kurd and her brother Mohammed were held by intelligence forces for "questioning" and later released, while an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering the protests was also detained.