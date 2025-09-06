Palestine Action supporters arrested as they mount London anti-war protest

Police in central London were on Saturday arresting demonstrators who expressed their support for the banned group Palestine Action during a protest outside the Palace of Westminster.

Hundreds of people began to gather in Parliament Square in the early afternoon carrying signs reading “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”. Numbers were expected to reach at least 1,000 by the end of the day.

Palestine Action was designated a terrorist group by the UK government in July, after members broke into an RAF base and spray painted two military planes, causing £7 million worth of damage. That followed years of activist action.

Demonstrators say the ban affects their freedom of speech, and they are campaigning for it to be overturned.

Police officers detain a demonstrator on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square, in London. Reuters People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest. PA Protesters hold up their placards in support of Palestine Action at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, calling for the recently imposed ban to be lifted, in Parliament Square, central London. AFP A man is led away by police as people take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London. PA Police vans are seen lined up in a side-street close to the venue for a "Lift The Ban" demonstration. AFP People take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square. PA Police officers detain a demonstrator on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square. Reuters Protesters sit down with their placards in support of Palestine Action at a "Lift The Ban" demonstration. AFP A demonstrator wears Palestinian flag-themed pinhole glasses, on the day of the "Lift The Ban" rally organised by Defend Our Juries, challenging the British government's proscription of "Palestine Action" under anti-terrorism laws, in Parliament Square. Reuters

Police can arrest them for their display of support under terror laws, with the risk of a six-month prison sentence. More than 500 people were arrested at the previous demonstration in August.

Defend Our Juries, the campaign group organising Saturday's protest, estimated the number of people attending could reach 1,500. Similar demonstrations are taking place in Edinburgh and Belfast as protesters test the police reaction around the UK.

The early stages of the protest in London were calm, but later in the day police released a video showing some protesters and police clashing.

Darryl, a pensioner from South Croydon, said he was compelled to join the demonstration after being “outraged” by the government ban.

Holding up the sign that could get him arrested, he said he was nervous about what would happen next. “I don't know what's in store. I've never been arrested before, so never been in a police cell,” he said.

He has joined previous marches for Palestine and believes the ban on Palestine Action is a misuse of existing terror laws.

Demonstrators hope they can defy the ban by overwhelming the police with the sheer number of arrests needed.

They have been told by organisers to "go floppy" when arrested and refuse to give their details, forcing police to detain hundreds of people. “I've never gone floppy before, so I don't know quite how you do it, but that's my plan,” Darryl said.

Arrested demonstrators were cheered and applauded as police escorted or lifted them off the square.

Police began arresting the demonstrators, as bystanders chanted “Shame on you” and “Met Police, pick a side, justice or genocide.”

“Expressing support for a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act,” the Metropolitan Police force said on social media. “Where our officers see offences, we will make arrests.”

Palestine Action's co-founder Huda Ammori, had declined to say whether she would attend the demonstration, and could not immediately be seen.

Healthcare workers formed their own bloc during the demonstration, as did Quakers, while a choir sang protest songs.

It comes days after six activists from Defend Our Juries were charged under terror laws.

Ahead of today's action, more than 700 people had been arrested in the past two months for taking part in demonstrations in support of Palestine Action.

A national march for Palestine was also taking place nearby in London on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands of people from across the country determined to turn out.

It is the 30th national rally in support of Palestine since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

