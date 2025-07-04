Palestine Action fails in court bid to stop terrorist ban

Palestine Action failed in a bid to halt its proscription as a terrorist organisation after a legal challenge against the move.

Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action, brought the legal challenge against the Home Office over Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The motion could become law as early as this weekend once it has been signed off by Ms Cooper. Membership or support for the direct action group becomes a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move was announced after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action. Police said it caused around £7 million worth of damage. The group claimed aircraft were involved in supporting Israel in its military action in Gaza via the RAF base at Akrotiri in Cyprus.

Footage of Palestine Action breaking into RAF Brize Norton and attacking an aircraft. Photo: Palestine Action / X

At a hearing at the High Court in London on Friday, Mr Justice Chamberlain was asked to grant "interim relief" to Ms Ammori, which would have temporarily block the legislation from coming into effect at midnight on Saturday as currently planned.

Raza Husain KC, representing Ms Ammori, told the court he move was an “ill-considered” and an “authoritarian abuse” of power.

Mr Husain said: “This is the first time in our history that a direct action civil disobedience group, which does not advocate for violence, has been sought to be proscribed as terrorists.”

He said Ms Ammori “was inspired by the long tradition of direct action in this country” and wished to take action “to prevent harm before it happens”.

The group had “never encouraged harm to any person at all” and that its goal “is to put ourselves in the way of the military machine”.

But Mr Justice Chamberlain asked him: “What was the point of that if not to influence the UK Government?”

The judge added that the action “was designed to influence the British Government, to stop doing what the claimant thinks they’re doing from Akrotiri”.

He said that an assessment on whether to ban Palestine Action under terrorist laws had been made as early as March, and “preceded” the incident at RAF Brize Norton.

Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as a hearing takes place over whether proscribing of Palestine Action should be temporarily blocked. PA Protesters pray outside the Royal Courts of Justice. PA People chant and wave placards in support of the group. Getty Images The demonstration in Westminster, central London. Getty Images Police attempt to control the demonstration. Getty Images A supporter of Palestine Action. Getty Images

Ben Watson KC, for the Home Office, told the High Court that Palestine Action could challenge the Home Secretary’s decision at the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission, a specialist tribunal, rather than at the High Court.

“The serious issue to be tried is met in full by the adequate alternative remedy that Parliament has provided," he said.

Four people - Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22 - have all been charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage, under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

They were remanded into custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on July 18.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said on Wednesday that a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until September 19, and a 23-year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

