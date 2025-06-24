Palestine Action rejects 'sham investigation' over claims it is funded by Iran

Palestine Action has rejected “baseless claims” it is being funded by Iran and called an investigation by the UK Home Office a “sham”.
The group, which broke into RAF Brize Norton airbase last week and damaged two planes, could be designated as a terrorist organisation if MPs approve a UK government plan next week.
The Home Office is said to be investigating the group’s funding and potential links to Iran, according to unnamed sources, The Times reported.
But the group, which was co-founded by activist Huda Ammori and former XR campaigner Richard Barnard, said they had not been contacted.
“The Home Office did not inform us of their sham investigation, neither did they consult us on proscription,” a spokesperson for Palestine Action told The National on Tuesday. “It is baseless and utterly ridiculous to suggest we are receiving funding from Iran.”
The spokesperson accused the Home Office of spreading rumours to gain support for its move to ban the group. “This is a deliberate attempt by the Home Office to smear Palestine Action, in a bid to bolster their draconian move to ban a protest group.”
Palestine Actions donations, they said, came from “ordinary people” who support the movement.
Among them is James “Fergie” Chambers, an American communist and heir to a multi-billion-pound conglomerate, who said in a 2023 interview that he was paying Palestine Action’s legal fees.
The Home Office refused to comment on Tuesday, after Cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds said he could not rule out the possibility of a foreign power backing Palestine Action.
“It is extremely concerning they gained access to that base, and the Defence Secretary is doing an immediate review of how that happened,” he said in a BBC interview on Sunday.
The campaign group engages in “direct action” demonstrations that involve spray-painting the premises of Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and other companies they allege are linked to it.
In recent months, Palestine Action prayed the London offices of Allianz Insurance with red paint because of its alleged links to Elbit, as well as US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.
It faces hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal fees as many of its activists face trial for charges such as criminal damage, burglary, blackmail and encouraging criminal damage.
But the move to designate the group as a terrorist organisation – though popular in government – has raised concerns that it could be a step too far.
The group has faced challenges opening bank accounts in recent months, before the proposal to designate them was floated.
The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign – which is not connected to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign based in London – said it had agreed to give Palestinian Action access to its banking services a “few months ago”.
But the proposed proscription has caused the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign to think twice about the arrangement. “We're reviewing that in a friendly way,” said Mick Napier, a spokesperson for the group.
Hundreds of demonstrators in London supporting Palestine Action on Monday said they feared that the proposed designation was intended to diminish the wider mainstream support for Palestine.
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organises fortnightly marches in London and keeps a distance from Palestine Action, condemned the move as “part of a wider crackdown on those protesting for Palestinian rights” that would “only serve to degrade the meaning of terrorism”.
If Parliament approves the order, Palestine Action will join the 81 organisations have been proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000, including Islamist groups such as Hamas and Al Qaeda, far-right groups such as National Action, Russian private military company the Wagner Group and Hizb ut-Tahrir.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Disturbing%20facts%20and%20figures
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E51%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20in%20the%20UAE%20feel%20like%20they%20are%20failing%20within%20the%20first%20year%20of%20parenthood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E57%25%20vs%2043%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20is%20the%20number%20of%20mothers%20versus%20the%20number%20of%20fathers%20who%20feel%20they%E2%80%99re%20failing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E28%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20believe%20social%20media%20adds%20to%20the%20pressure%20they%20feel%20to%20be%20perfect%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E55%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20cannot%20relate%20to%20parenting%20images%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E67%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20wish%20there%20were%20more%20honest%20representations%20of%20parenting%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E53%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20admit%20they%20put%20on%20a%20brave%20face%20rather%20than%20being%20honest%20due%20to%20fear%20of%20judgment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20style%3D%22font-size%3A%2014px%3B%22%3ESource%3A%20YouGov%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MATCH INFO
First Test at Barbados
West Indies won by 381 runs
Second Test at Antigua
West Indies won by 10 wickets
Third Test at St Lucia
February 9-13
Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic
John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers
Quick pearls of wisdom
Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.”
Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”
THE SPECS
Engine: 1.5-litre
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Power: 110 horsepower
Torque: 147Nm
Price: From Dh59,700
On sale: now
F1 The Movie
Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rating: 4/5
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Barcelona 3
Messi (27’, 32’, 87’)
Leganes 1
El Zhar (68’)
Global Fungi Facts
• Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally
• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered
• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity
• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil
Ovo's tips to find extra heat
- Open your curtains when it’s sunny
- Keep your oven open after cooking
- Have a cuddle with pets and loved ones to help stay cosy
- Eat ginger but avoid chilli as it makes you sweat
- Put on extra layers
- Do a few star jumps
- Avoid alcohol
Pharaoh's curse
British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW
Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman
Director: Jesse Armstrong
Rating: 3.5/5
Itcan profile
Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani
Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India
Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce
Size: 70 employees
Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch
Funding: Self-funded to date