Alleged Hamas supporter admits trying to enter UK illegally

A Palestinian man who allegedly charted his journey across the English Channel on social media has admitted attempting to enter the UK illegally.

Abu Wadei, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al Qasas, pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to get into the UK on March 6 without leave or valid entry clearance.

He was arrested by immigration enforcement officers after arriving on a small boat in Kent, having paid smugglers €1,500 (£1,300. $1,690), Canterbury Crown Court previously heard. Wadei was then placed in a hotel in the Manchester area.

The court had heard Wadei, who left Palestine in 2022 before making asylum claims in Greece, Germany and Belgium, had no familial or financial ties to the UK and had stayed between Calais and Dunkirk in France for about seven days before crossing the English Channel.

His arrival made national headlines after it was reported that Wadei, a Palestinian from the city of Khan Younis in Gaza, had posted on social media support for Hamas – which is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK – and hate-speech calling for the death of Jews.

In a picture posted on Facebook in March 2021, it is claimed Wadei stared into the camera while smoking a cigarette and brandishing an assault rifle with a telescopic sight.

Wadei has a large following on social media, where his TikTok videos attract up to 2.5 million views, The Mail on Sunday claimed.

He is alleged to have charted his journey from Gaza on the social media channel, including posting footage of his dinghy being approached by the Border Force vessel in the English Channel.

As part of his journey across Europe, he posted a picture of himself in Brussels on Valentine’s Day, then in central Paris earlier this month.

Wadei was re-arraigned via an Arabic interpreter after the charge was amended to include that he “attempted” to arrive in the UK without leave or valid entry clearance.

He is set to be sentenced on Monday.

