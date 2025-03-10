A group of migrants are brought ashore in the port of Dover from a Border Force vessel after being rescued in the English Channel. PA
A group of migrants are brought ashore in the port of Dover from a Border Force vessel after being rescued in the English Channel. PA

News

UK

Backlash grows over surge in illegal boats crossing English Channel under Keir Starmer

Among those whose made the dangerous journey is a controversial Palestinian social media influencer

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

March 10, 2025