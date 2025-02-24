Pictures of migrants at sea were found on Pistiwan Jameel's phone. Photo: National Crime Agency
Iraqi-born people smuggler who boasted of making $2m planning small boat crossings jailed

Pistiwan Jameel, a fixer for trafficking gangs based in France, described as ‘prolific’ by investigators

Tariq Tahir
February 24, 2025