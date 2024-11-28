UK and Iraq agree deal to tackle people smuggling and organised crime networks

A deal to tackle gangs based in Kurdistan region who operate people smuggling operations across Europe, resulting in migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, has been agreed between the UK and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq.</a> The agreement forms a key part of the Labour government’s pledge to “smash the gangs” which it has placed at the heart of its bid to tackle the politically charged problem of migrants making the journey to the UK from northern France. Recent years have seen Iraqi Kurds come to dominate the people trafficking scene, while many migrants also come from the region make the perilous journey. Earlier this month a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/05/france-issues-tough-jail-sentences-for-iraqi-kurdish-channel-migrant-smugglers/" target="_blank">smuggling gang </a>were sentenced to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/prisons" target="_blank">prison</a> terms of up to 15 years by a court in Lille, France. Another of the key players, Barzan Majeed, known as Scorpion, was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/13/major-uk-migrant-smuggler-scorpion-arrested-in-iraqi-kurdistan/" target="_blank"> this year detained</a> in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, where he fled after being sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Belgium. Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, visited Iraq and the Kurdish Region of Iraq (KRI) to finalise what her department is describing as a “world-first security agreement”. The deal paves the way for the start of regular co-operation between the UK’s law enforcement authorities, including the National Crime Agency, and their Iraqi counterparts. Specific measures include social media campaigns in the Kurdistan region to counter the myths and misinformation that the gangs put out about the trade to lure others into the business. There is a pledge to hasten deportations of people from the region who have no legal right to be in the UK, particularly those whose asylum claims have failed, including bother people smugglers and migrants. As part of the deal Iraq and the KRI have given commitments to adhere by international standards of humanitarian law and human rights. “These landmark commitments between the UK Government and Iraq and the KRI send a clear signal to the criminal smuggling gangs that we are determined to work across the globe to go after them,” said Ms Cooper. “There are smuggler gangs profiting from dangerous small boat crossings whose operations stretch back through Northern France, Germany, across Europe, to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and beyond. Organised criminals operate across borders, so law enforcement needs to operate across borders too." The UK will also provide £300,000 ($380,000) to Iraq for border security training and the same amount to help the Iraqis build capacity to tackle organised crime. Tackling the problem of small boats elluded the previous government of Rishi Sunak, whose plan to use Rwanda to processs asylum claims, was sunk by the courts. Public anger about people arriving by small boat forms part of a wider concern about migration into the UK. Figures release on Thursday show legal migration to the UK was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/28/legal-migration-to-uk-drops-by-fifth-following-student-family-clampdown/" target="_blank">728,000 in the 12 months to June</a>, down from 906,000 posted for the previous year. During her visit Ms Cooper met with the Federal Government of Iraq Minister of Interior Abdulameer Al-Shimmeri, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudanl, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Chief Justice Faik Zidan. She also met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed. The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already said that officers from the UK will soon be working in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank"> Iraq </a>in a bid to tackle people-smuggling gangs operating in the English Channel. It came as he announced the new Border Security Command (BSC), set up to tackle the so-called small boat crossings, would receive an additional £75 million ($97.4 million) of funding on top of the of same figure already committed. Ms Cooper said the new BSC is already building partnerships across the world to tackle what she called the “evil trade in human lives”. “The increasingly global nature of organised immigration crime means that even countries that are thousands of miles apart must work more closely together than ever to stop these gangs getting away with it, to strengthen our border security and to stop so many lives being put at risk,” she said. Tony Smith, the former head of the UK’s Border Force and now a border security consultant, told <i>The National</i> working with Iraq makes sense give the large number of Iraqi Kurds involved in people smuggling. He said that “key” for him is the commitment to speed up returns to Iraq, which will act as a deterrent to those seeking to make the journey though “the proof of the pudding will be in the eating”. “We need to see some evidence that the Iraqis are taking people back, and some public pronouncements that Kurds returning to Kurdistan areas in Iraq will be safe,” he said. “It’s all about deterrence. You’ve got to show people going back because people don’t believe they will get sent back. They think that all they have to do is get in a boat. “You've got to get into the minds of the migrants and smugglers and the only thing that's going to hit them hard is when they see people coming off a boat, getting locked up and being put on a plane out of here.”