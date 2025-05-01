The two-bedroom apartment is at 105 Mount Street in Mayfair. Photo: Lawrie Cornish
The two-bedroom apartment is at 105 Mount Street in Mayfair. Photo: Lawrie Cornish

News

UK

Winston Churchill’s first 'bachelor pad' on sale in Mayfair

Apartment on Mount Street was where British wartime PM built foundations of prolific writing and political career

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

May 01, 2025