Yvette Cooper, UK home secretary, right, greets Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Iraq's interior minister, at the Border Security Summit in London. EPA
Yvette Cooper, UK home secretary, right, greets Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Iraq's interior minister, at the Border Security Summit in London. EPA

News

UK

UK summit targets Kurdish people-smuggler bosses

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts first international conference to tackle 'global security threat' of illegal immigration

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

March 31, 2025