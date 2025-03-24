A dabke dance lesson followed an open iftar event in East London in aid of Palestinians in Gaza. Lemma Shehadi / The National
A dabke dance lesson followed an open iftar event in East London in aid of Palestinians in Gaza. Lemma Shehadi / The National

News

UK

Palestine-inspired iftar in London promotes solidarity

Fundraiser for Medical Aid for Palestinians comes as Israel targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza where the charity operates

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

March 24, 2025