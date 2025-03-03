The open iftar event held in Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, was free to attend and is one of many to be held around the UK this Ramadan. Photo: Acacia Diana
The open iftar event held in Windsor Castle's St George's Hall, was free to attend and is one of many to be held around the UK this Ramadan. Photo: Acacia Diana

News

UK

Windsor Castle hosts its first open iftar

More than 360 people attend multi-faith event on first weekend of Ramadan

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi
London

March 03, 2025