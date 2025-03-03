Windsor Castle hosts its first open iftar

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK’s </a>royal family opened the doors of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/27/prince-william-welcomes-jordans-crown-prince-hussein-to-windsor-castle/" target="_blank">Windsor Castle</a> to host an open iftar, the first in the State Apartments’ 1,000 year history. More than 360 guests gathered to break their fast on Sunday at the castle’s St George’s Hall, which is normally used for special banquets and state visits. People of all faiths and backgrounds were invited to the event, which is part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/royal-family/" target="_blank">Royal Collection’s</a> aim to make sure access to its palaces is “enjoyed by everyone”, said Simon Maples, Windsor Castle’s visitor director. “The event has been a fantastic opportunity to welcome people from the local community, and those of all faiths and backgrounds to the castle,” he said. The free event was organised by Ramadan Tent Project, a UK charity. Omar Salha, RTP’s founder, said the experience had been “incredibly surreal and poignant”. He added: “It serves as a powerful reminder of how proud we are to represent a pillar of Britain's rich cultural ecology celebrating community, belonging and inclusion." It is the first event to mark the holy month inside the State Apartments, and the first iftar gathering held in the hall, which was built in the 14th century during the reign of King Edward III and served as a hospital for injured soldiers during the First World War. It is the largest of the Castle’s State Apartments and its Gothic vaulted ceiling and intricate tile floors make it one of the most spectacular in the world. Open iftars have been confirmed at 18 major venues across the UK, including the Victoria and Albert Museum, Shakespeare’s Globe theatre and Lord’s Cricket Ground, all in London, as well as Cardiff City Stadium and Aston Villa FC's home ground, Villa Park, in Birmingham. The last open iftar this year will held at Trafalgar Square, central London, on March 29. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/07/jordans-king-abdullah-meets-britains-king-charles-on-london-visit/" target="_blank">King Charles </a>and Queen Camilla met members of London’s Syrian community to mark the start of Ramadan at the central London restaurant Imad’s Syrian Kitchen last week. The group of filmmakers, doctors and charity workers comprised different faiths and spoke to the king about their community work.