Bernie Ecclestone is selling his entire collection of Formula One cars, which is expected to be worth more than £300 million ($378 million) to the sport's former supremo. PA Photo.
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone sells 'greatest ever' Grand Prix car collection

Highlights include the one-off Brabham BT46B 'fan car'

Gillian Duncan
December 02, 2024

