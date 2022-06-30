Ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone would 'take a bullet' for Putin

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and described him as “a first-class person”.

In comments described as extraordinary by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the 91-year-old British businessman described Mr Putin as "a sensible person" and said the war in Ukraine could have been avoided by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Ecclestone, who met Mr Putin multiple times after they worked together to organise the first Russian Grand Prix in 2010, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that he did not defend the destruction in Ukraine but that it "wasn't intentional".

'I'd still take a bullet for him.'



Bernie Ecclestone says Ukrainian President Zelensky should have listened to Putin to avoid war because Putin 'is a sensible person'. pic.twitter.com/jZ1hLnrYTU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2022

Asked whether he regards Mr Putin as a friend, he replied: “I’d still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but if it does I’d still take a bullet, because he’s a first-class person.

“What he’s doing is something that he believed was the right thing he was doing for Russia. Unfortunately, he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time. When you’ve made the mistake, you have to do the best you can to get out of it."

Ms Truss told the same programme that the comments by Mr Ecclestone were "absolutely extraordinary".

"I find the apologists for Putin - when people can see on their TV screens the appalling things that are happening on the ground in Ukraine, the appalling suffering of the Ukrainian people - I find that absolutely shocking," she said.

Expand Autoplay People watch as smoke rises after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall, in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. AP

Discussing Mr Zelenskyy, a former comedian, Mr Ecclestone said: "He seems as if he wants to continue that profession, because I think if he’d have thought about things, he would have definitely made a big enough effort to speak to Mr Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it.”

Presenter Kate Garraway said to Mr Ecclestone: “So just to understand you clearly, you think that President Zelensky should have done more to avert this war and it could have been avoided by Zelensky’s actions, not by a change in Putin’s actions?”

Mr Ecclestone replied: “Absolutely.”

Asked whether he could justify the actions of Mr Putin and the deaths of thousands of people, he said: “I don’t. It wasn’t intentional."

And asked whether he had spoken to Mr Putin about the invasion, he said: “No. He’s probably thought about that himself. He probably doesn’t need reminding.

“I’m absolutely sure he now wishes he hadn’t started this whole business, but didn’t start as a war.”

Mr Ecclestone was asked what he thinks of the Russian Grand Prix being removed from the Formula One calendar and the ban on Russian drivers.

He said: “I’m not sure I would have stopped that, and I certainly now wouldn’t, and I think it’s wrong, to stop Russian athletes, including obviously drivers, in taking part in their sport.

“They didn’t get involved in this in the first place. They shouldn’t be punished.”