Cardinal Pizzaballa briefs MPs about the situation in Israel-Palestine during his UK visit.. Photo: Catholic Church of England and Wales
Cardinal Pizzaballa briefs MPs about the situation in Israel-Palestine during his UK visit.. Photo: Catholic Church of England and Wales

News

UK

'We do not understand each other': Faith leaders fall out over Israel-Gaza war

Rome’s Patriarch of Jerusalem on the quest for common ground so interfaith dialogue continues during the war.

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

November 29, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London