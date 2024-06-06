'Trying to do his job' - Palestinian journalist becomes target for far-right Israeli mob

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian journalist Saif Al Qawasmi became a story in his own right on Wednesday, after dozens of far-right Israelis attacked him in full view of the world’s media.

Al Qawasmi was covering the ultranationalist Flag March, which sees tens of thousands of far-right Israelis, mostly teenagers, parade through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

It is one of the most tense days in the calendar for Palestinian residents of the area, who live next to Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam and the target of repeated incursions by far-right Israelis.

Violence flared during Wednesday's march as groups of young Israeli marchers attacked the press and Palestinians.

A photo of Al Qawasmi being mobbed on his own inside Damascus Gate by a swarm of teenagers quickly went viral online, emblematic of the danger the march poses to Palestinians, particularly journalists.

He was knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly, sustaining a head injury.

Israeli right-wing nationalists attack Palestinian journalist Saif Al Qawasmi in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Flag March. AFP

The National stumbled across him seconds after the attack after we sought safety from the mob in an alley.

Palestinians, including elderly people, came up the hill screaming in terror as Israeli marchers ran towards them.

Soon after, an Australian photographer, his voice shaking, could be heard calling out for help.

He was among the first to tend to Al Qawasmi, who ran into the same alley after being assaulted.

The National photographer Charlie Faulkner with Al Qawasmi after he was attacked in Jerusalem. Photo: Maya Levin / X

The National found Al Qawasmi dazed, clutching his head and sweating profusely. He needed medical attention but it was impossible to get any because marchers blocked the streets and it was too dangerous to escort him out.

He was easily identifiable as a journalist, wearing a blue flak jacket with “press” tags.

“Yobbish children were running riot through the Old City, damaging Palestinian shops and being violent against Palestinians and journalists who were trying to do their jobs,” said Charlie Faulkner, The National’s photographer.

“He was visibly shaken and in a lot of pain. We were just trying to comfort him and get him some medical attention.”

In another photo, Israeli journalist Nir Hasson is seen clutching Al Qawasmi to shield him from the attacking marchers. Hasson was himself pushed to the ground and kicked.

Writing about the incident in the Israeli daily Haaretz, Hasson said: “The Flag March on Jerusalem Day is an accurate thermometer of the condition of Israeli society.

“It measures the levels of hatred, racism and violence in the religious Zionist society and the tolerance of the police and the rest of society to these traits.”

“This year's diagnosis is terminal. Wednesday's march was one of the most violent and ugliest I have seen – and I have witnessed every single one over the past 16 years,” he said.

Israeli journalist Nir Hasson comes to the aid of Al Qawasmi as he is attacked by young far-right Israelis. Photo: Maya Levin / X

Journalists from The National, AFP, Reuters, Israeli outlet Ynet and several freelancers were also assaulted by the crowds.

Israeli police arrested 18 marchers and issued a stern statement: “We strongly condemn any attempt to harm journalists and any other individuals."

Al Qawasmi, who appears to have been the most badly injured journalist, eventually escaped. Despite the risk of concussion, he carried on reporting for the rest of the day and could later be seen praying in the press pen.