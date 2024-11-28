Former British soldier Daniel Khalife convicted of spying for Iran

A former soldier in the British army who escaped from prison while awaiting trial has been found guilty of spying for Iran.

Daniel Khalife, 23, was on Thursday convicted of delivering a large amount of restricted and classified material for people linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps including the names of special forces officers.

Khalife, who was discharged from the armed forces after he was charged, was cleared of planting fake bombs in his military barracks.

He escaped from Wandsworth Prison in London in September 2023 while awaiting trial on the other charges, tying himself to the undercarriage of a delivery van, leading to a brief nationwide manhunt.

Khalife pleaded guilty to escaping from prison and said he wanted to be a "double agent" for the British intelligence services, though he denied the charges against him.

The former Royal Corps of Signals soldier told Woolwich Crown Court in London that he had been in touch with members of the Iranian government as part of a ploy to ultimately work as a double-agent for Britain, an scheme he said he had devised from watching the TV series Homeland.

During his trial he claimed he was a patriot and that he and his family hated the Iranian government. "Me and my family are against the regime in Iran," he told the jury.

Jurors found Khalife guilty of breaching the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act but acquitted him of perpetrating a bomb hoax. He will be sentenced at a later date.

This is a developing story ...

