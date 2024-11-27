A police officer outside a Kurdish community centre after the arrests. Reuters
A police officer outside a Kurdish community centre after the arrests. Reuters

News

UK

Six arrested in UK counter-terrorism investigation into suspected PKK activity

Four men and two women were detained by Met Police officers in London

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir
London

November 27, 2024

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from London