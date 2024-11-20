Most British Muslims feel Islamophobia has grown as one in three consider leaving the UK

Most British Muslims feel Islamophobia and hate against them has increased since the summer riots sparked by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/30/violent-uk-protest-against-mosque-after-southport-stabbings/" target="_blank">Southport attack</a>, with one in three saying they had considered leaving the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> as a result. A survey by the charity Tell Mama gathered the opinions of 750 Muslims across Britain eight weeks after disorder broke out in parts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/england" target="_blank">England</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/northern-ireland" target="_blank">Northern Ireland</a> after the fatal stabbings of three young girls in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/29/british-government-denies-cover-up-after-southport-suspect-charged-with-terror-offence/" target="_blank">Southport</a>. Tell Mama said just under three-quarters (71 per cent) felt anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia had become more widespread since the unrest. The organisation found that one in three Muslims surveyed said they had considered leaving the UK as a result of the violence, in which mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked. Fifty-five per cent said they felt safe or very safe in the UK. Half of those asked said they had become more open, mainly through conversations with friends and colleagues, about their Muslim identity after the violent disorder. About two-thirds (62 per cent) said the potential risk of harm to Muslim communities had since increased significantly or somewhat. “Many British Muslims are very scared at the moment. They need our government to show it hears their fears, and is working to keep them safe,” said Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama. "This poll is proof of the terrifying impact anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia is having. “More work must be done to reassure these people. We need a greater focus on supporting social cohesion in the worst affected areas. These findings should be a wake-up call for the government.” A government representative said: “These results are extremely concerning. Attacks and hatred against Muslim communities are unacceptable and we have been clear that we will seek to stamp out Islamophobia and racism wherever it occurs. “All communities must feel safe, especially in places of worship, which is why we introduced the Protective Security for Mosques scheme and will continue to work with communities and across government to deliver a new approach to tackling racial and religious hatred.”