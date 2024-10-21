Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to members of staff of the UK's Ambulance Service during a visit to East London. AFP
Backlash over UK's patient passport plan for NHS digital revolution

Warning over data misuse as Prime Minister Keir Starmer says struggling health service must move from analogue to digital

Neil Murphy
October 21, 2024