Police investigate if Russian spies planted incendiary device on plane bound for UK

Counter-terrorism police in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> are investigating whether <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russian</a> spies planted an incendiary device on a plane bound for Britain. The parcel later caught fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham that handles parcels for delivery. No one was injured in the blaze on July 22. The incident was revealed following joint inquiries by media organisations in Germany and the UK. Authorities in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> revealed earlier this week they are investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a DHL warehouse in Leipzig. On Monday, Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency, told a parliamentary committee that Germany had only narrowly escaped a plane crash when an air freight parcel caught fire. In the same parliamentary hearing, Mr Haldenwang pointed to a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/08/23/security-stepped-up-at-german-nato-base-facing-potential-threat/" target="_blank">significant increase in Russian espionage</a> and sabotage activities in Germany. The prosecutor general's office declined to comment on a possible link to Russia, saying that no additional information could be given due to the continuing nature of the investigation into "attempted aggravated arson". The packages that caught fire contained electronic consumer devices and containers with liquids that were likely prepared with the intention to damage logistics infrastructure, according to a letter German authorities sent to businesses in August. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/10/08/green-fuel-shortage-pits-planes-against-cars/" target="_blank">The shipping business </a>said it had taken measures to protect its network, employees and facilities, as well as its customers' shipments due to continuing investigations in "several" European countries. "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/06/19/navigating-troubled-seas-dhl-supply-chain-ceo-on-charting-course-through-trade-challenges/" target="_blank">DHL </a>applies strict security measures throughout its global network and works in full compliance with all applicable transport security laws, regulations and procedures," it said in a statement. A Metropolitan police counter-terrorism spokesperson confirmed the force is investigating an incident at a commercial premises in Midpoint Way, Minworth. “On Monday 22 July, a package at the location caught alight. It was dealt with by staff and the local fire brigade at the time and there were no reports of any injuries or significant damage caused,” added the representative. The head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, recently said Britain is facing a “staggering rise” in attempts at assassination, sabotage and other crimes on UK soil by Russia and Iran. The number of state-threat investigations undertaken by MI5 has risen by 48 per cent in the past year, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran" target="_blank">Iran</a>, Russia and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank">China</a> the main perpetrators, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said. Russia’s military intelligence agency was trying to use “arson, sabotage and more” to create “mayhem” on the streets of Britain and other European countries, he added. Meanwhile, thousands of UK troops will be put on standby to deploy to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/estonia/" target="_blank">Estonia</a>'s border with Russia under a new agreement Britain has signed with the Baltic nation. Soldiers in the Army's 4th Brigade will be held at "high readiness" in order to defend Nato's eastern flank with Russia, under a new co-operation agreement John Healey will sign with his Estonian counterpart on Thursday.