Counter-terrorism police in the UK are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane bound for Britain. Getty Images
Counter-terrorism police in the UK are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane bound for Britain. Getty Images

News

UK

Police investigate if Russian spies planted incendiary device on plane bound for UK

Parcel later caught fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 17, 2024