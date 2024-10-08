German freight carrier DHL uses a small amount of sustainable fuel in its 300 aircraft. Bloomberg
German freight carrier DHL uses a small amount of sustainable fuel in its 300 aircraft. Bloomberg

Climate

Green fuel 'shortage' pits planes against cars

Airlines should have priority for 'precious' sustainable fuels, says German logistics firm DHL

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 08, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit