Developing countries such as India insist they must be allowed to grow socially and economically despite the world's climate needs. Reuters
Developing countries such as India insist they must be allowed to grow socially and economically despite the world's climate needs. Reuters

News

Europe

Germany's Scholz: Rich countries can't tell poor ones to ditch their cars

Chancellor calls for 'prosperity for all' in speech at sustainability conference

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 07, 2024