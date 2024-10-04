Riot police defend a mosque in Sunderland, England, as far-right activists hold a protest. Getty Images
Riot police defend a mosque in Sunderland, England, as far-right activists hold a protest. Getty Images

News

UK

Islamophobic attacks reach 10-year high in UK

Jewish charity also records rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Simon Rushton
Simon Rushton

October 04, 2024