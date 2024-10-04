Islamophobic attacks reach 10-year high in UK

Anti-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/muslim/" target="_blank">Muslim </a>hate and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/12/muslim-hate-crime-going-unreported-despite-surge-in-cases-after-riots/" target="_blank">Islamophobia in the UK</a> has risen to the highest level in more than a decade, according to a charity that monitors such incidents. Tell Mama said it recorded 4,971 incidents of anti-Muslim <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime/" target="_blank">hate </a>and discrimination in the year since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The details were released on Friday ahead of a weekend of events and demonstrations in London that includes a Palestine Solidarity Campaign march on Saturday and, on Sunday, a memorial organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and others. There are no planned events for Monday, the anniversary of the Hamas attack but police are planning for the weekend. Tell Mama said most incidents, reported up to the end of September, were abusive behaviour (63 per cent), while 27 per cent were described as threatening behaviour. Most incidents took place in London, the North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands, the group said. Earlier this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/31/southport-stabbings-mosque-riot/" target="_blank">far-right activists staged nights of rioting </a>against immigration and migrants, sparked in part by misinformation spread on social media about the murders of three girls in Southport. Their targets included mosques and hotels where refugees and asylum seekers were housed. The figures come in the same week as a Jewish charity said it had recorded more than 5,500 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in the year since the Hamas attacks on Israel. The Community Security Trust said the 5,583 incidents recorded between October 7, 2023, and September 30 is the highest total of any 12-month period. The figure is three times that of the previous 12-month period, which saw 1,830 incidents recorded in total. The charity, which monitors anti-Semitism and provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, said most incidents took the form of abusive behaviour (4,583), while others involved threats (401) or assault (302). A “significant” operation will be in place to police events marking the October 7 anniversary, London’s Metropolitan Police said. Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”. “Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” he said. “We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality. “We recognise that as we go into this weekend, so close to the anniversary of October 7, emotions will be heightened and fears about safety and security understandably increased. “Officers have been in regular contact with event organisers. We have detailed plans in place to ensure the safety of those attending and to be able to respond to any incidents or offences. “We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened.” The Palestine Solidarity Campaign will meet at Russell Square and march to Whitehall. The memorial event will be held in Hyde Park the following day.