Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck in the Bekaa Valley. AFP

Middle East at moment of 'great peril', British minister warns

Lebanese ambassador also states that Israel is on 'path to war' at event hosted by The National at the Labour Party conference

Thomas Harding
Liverpool

September 23, 2024