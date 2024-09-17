Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a reception for members of Olympics Team GB and Paralympics GB in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London. on September 17. PA
Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a reception for members of Olympics Team GB and Paralympics GB in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London. on September 17. PA

News

UK

Could England be banned from Euro 2028? Starmer pushes Uefa for football regulator

The move could see England excluded from Champions League and other European competitions

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 17, 2024