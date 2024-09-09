A British air drop of aid for northern Gaza. The UK government has launched reviews on how to 'maximise Britain’s global impact'. Photo: FCDO
A British air drop of aid for northern Gaza. The UK government has launched reviews on how to 'maximise Britain’s global impact'. Photo: FCDO

News

UK

UK launches foreign policy reviews to 'restore our reputation overseas'

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says he wants to reconnect, particularly with rising powers including Gulf states and Global South

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

September 09, 2024