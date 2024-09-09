UK launches foreign policy reviews to 'restore our reputation overseas'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>'s new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank">Labour's </a>government has launched a major foreign policy review which it says is aimed at restoring the country's “international reputation” following the chaos of the past decade. Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/21/foreign-secretary-frontrunner-david-lammy-would-steer-uk-as-a-middle-sized-power/" target="_blank">David Lammy</a> has ordered the review to “strengthen Britain’s global impact and expertise” and to “reconnect” the country with the international community, he said. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/03/uks-standing-has-diminished-tony-blair-warns-in-bbc-interview/" target="_blank">what is regarded by Labour </a>to be a period of decline in the UK’s world standing after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/brexit/" target="_blank">Brexit </a>in 2016 and the subsequent turmoil of Conservative leadership, Mr Lammy has called for a reset to deliver the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk-government/" target="_blank">government’s </a>international missions. Three independent external experts will undertake three studies to examine how to maximise Britain’s global impact, how best to use development aid and how to bolster economic diplomacy. The announcement comes after the Labour government said it would conduct a year-long strategic defence review to boost Britain’s depleted armed forces. The Foreign Office said the review would “bolster our reputation and relationships overseas” and influence its approach in a changing world. Mr Lammy promised to conduct a pragmatic approach to both diplomacy and development and vowed to “restore our reputation overseas”. He said the review would draw on government-wide expertise to help Britain “navigate the great threats and opportunities of today”. It will also shape Britain’s strategy “to increase the UK’s global impact, build growth internationally and ensure development and diplomacy work hand in hand”. It was vital for Britain to reconnect with the world “for our security and growth at home”, said Mr Lammy. The Global South, alongside what the Foreign Office called “rising powers” – which include Gulf countries – will be a key part of the study of Britain’s bilateral and multilateral relationships. It will also examine how the current geopolitical shifts – largely caused by the rise of China, the Israel-Gaza war, the Ukraine war and declining US power projection – and their impact on Britain. Egyptian-born Baroness Minouche Shafik is one of three experts nominated for the inquiry. She will consider how to maximise diplomatic expertise in Britain’s international development work. The British-American academic was formerly president and vice chancellor at the London School of Economics and president of Columbia University, from where she resigned last month following pro-Palestinian protests. Her role is to ensure that Britain can offer targeted development aid in a changing world, said officials. She will be joined by Prof Ngaire Woods from the University of Oxford, who will look to deepen relationships with allies “in pursuit of shared objectives” and former civil servant Sir Martin Donnelly, who will focus on trade and investment. “An effective development policy is key to delivering this government’s mission to create a world free from poverty on a liveable planet,” said Development Minister Anneliese Dodds. The outcomes of the reviews are due to be delivered by the end of the year.