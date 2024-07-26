Greater Manchester Police has suspended an officer after a video shared on social media appeared to show an armed officer kicking a man who was lying on the floor. Photo: X
Greater Manchester Police has suspended an officer after a video shared on social media appeared to show an armed officer kicking a man who was lying on the floor. Photo: X
Calls for calm amid protests over officer stamping on suspect at Manchester Airport
'Shocking and appalling' video of armed police officer has caused public outcry