Greater Manchester Police has suspended an officer after a video shared on social media appeared to show an armed officer kicking a man who was lying on the floor. Photo: X
Calls for calm amid protests over officer stamping on suspect at Manchester Airport

'Shocking and appalling' video of armed police officer has caused public outcry

Nicky Harley
25 July, 2024