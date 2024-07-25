Manchester airport: Police officer removed from duty after kicking video

UK authorities have removed a policeman from operational duties after a “truly shocking” video shared on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/social-media/" target="_blank">social media</a>, which shows an officer kicking a man lying on the floor. The video, said to have been filmed at the at Manchester <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/airports/" target="_blank">Airport's</a> Terminal 2 on Tuesday, shows the officer, with a Taser in his hand, appearing to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him. The police officer also appears to strike a second man. On Wednesday evening, Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said the video showed an event “that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about”. “One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct," Mr Chaudhry said. “During our response, three officers were assaulted. “One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.” GMP acknowledged concerns about “conduct within the video” and said firearms officers had been responding to reports of an altercation between members of the public. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground," a force spokesman said. “A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. “As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them." Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. “We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this,” the spokesman added. Home Office Minister Dame Diana Johnson posted on X: “I am aware of disturbing footage from an incident at Manchester Airport this afternoon and understand the public concern it has prompted. “I have asked for a full update from Greater Manchester Police.” Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said he had raised concerns about the airport incident with the Deputy Chief Constable. “I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond," he said. “The deputy mayor and I have raised these concerns with the Deputy Chief Constable.”