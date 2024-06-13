UK's Labour pledges wealth creation and 'reconnected' Britain in election manifesto

The UK’s Labour Party launched its election manifesto on Thursday with a focus on lifting Britain out of economic malaise and a pledge to re-engage with the world if it wins power under its one-word slogan: Change.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said Labour was the “party of wealth creation” as he made a pitch to the centre ground for Britain’s July 4 election.

Labour is also pledging a “Britain reconnected” in foreign affairs as it aims to retake power at a time of conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It said it was “committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process”, without setting a deadline.

Keir Starmer spoke to Labour supporters in Manchester as the party seeks to reclaim power for the first time since 2010. Getty Images

Polls show Labour on track to regain power for the first time since 2010 amid widespread voter anger at the ruling Conservatives.

The manifesto offers few surprises as Mr Starmer adopts what has been called a “Ming vase strategy” of keeping Labour's standing in the polls intact.

But the “manifesto for wealth creation” marks a break with the hard-left policies pledged by Mr Starmer's predecessor Jeremy Corbyn at the 2017 and 2019 elections.

Speaking over a heckler who accused Labour of offering the “same old Tory policies”, Mr Starmer said it “gave up on being a party of protest five years ago … we want to be a party of power”.

“Today, we can turn the page. Today, we can lay a new foundation of stability and on that foundation, we can start to rebuild Britain,” he told supporters in Manchester.

Middle East focus

Peace and security in the Middle East “will be an immediate focus” for a Labour government, the manifesto says.

It also promises Britain will “deepen our co-operation with partners across the Gulf on regional security, energy and trade and investment”.

On Israel-Palestine it vows to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the upholding of international law and a “rapid increase of aid” into Gaza.

“Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people. It is not in the gift of any neighbour and is also essential to the long-term security of Israel,” it says.

“We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”

Immigration

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives making lower migration a key election pledge, Labour said immigration “must be controlled and managed”.

It aims to scrap the government's plan to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda, which it calls unworkable and wasteful.

Instead, it is promising a new border security command that will be handed “counter terrorism-style powers” to tackle smuggling from France.

It wants to hire more staff to clear a backlog of asylum applications and form a separate unit to “fast-track removals” of people with no right to stay in Britain.

There are fewer concrete pledges on legal migration, with Labour saying it would look to train more British workers in areas of skills shortages.

Labour says it will scrap the Conservative policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. Getty Images

Foreign policy

Labour's foreign policy pitch is headlined “Britain reconnected” after what it calls a Conservative failure on the international stage.

It said Labour would reverse a loss of soft power by “reinvigorating alliances”, backing Britain's cultural institutions and seeking a reputation as a leader on climate action.

“We will work with our proud diaspora communities to enhance our cultural links across the world,” the manifesto said.

Labour wants to improve post-Brexit ties with the EU, including with a new security pact, but is not offering a return to EU membership. It said the UK's support for Ukraine would “remain steadfast”.

“Britain will be a reliable partner, a dependable ally, and a good neighbour,” the manifesto said.

Labour says Britain's support for Ukraine would 'remain steadfast' if it wins power. Getty Images

Economic boost

Labour emphasised economic growth at its manifesto launch, with Iceland supermarket boss Richard Walker called on stage to underscore its business-friendly pitch.

“We just cannot afford five more years of high tax, low growth and broken Tory promises,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

Policy pledges include planning reforms to “get Britain building” and a state-owned Great British Energy company meant to bring green jobs and lower bills.

With a credo of “securonomics”, Labour is promising a stable business environment and investment in ports, battery factories and the steel industry.

Labour is pledging not to raise the level of income tax, VAT (sales tax) or national insurance. It says it would raise revenue by closing tax loopholes and charging VAT to private schools.

