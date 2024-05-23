UK general election on July 4: Everything you need to know

Britain is to hold a general election this summer as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks to extend his party’s 14 years in power despite the opposition Labour Party's 20-point opinion poll lead as the campaign kicked off.

The 44 year old made the announcement in Downing Street late on Wednesday after speaking with King Charles III to ask permission to go to the country on July 4.

It is the fourth general election called by a Conservative prime minister since David Cameron took power in 2010.

READ MORE The real lesson of UK elections is Lib Dems hold the key for Labour

The House of Commons will be dissolved on May 30 and the people will vote on the first possible date for a general election to be held in the second half of 2024.

In his announcement, Mr Sunak defended his time in office and said re-electing his party would secure the future for Britain.

Mr Sunak asked the question: "Who do you trust to turn that foundation to secure a future for you, your family, and our country?

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made, or risk going back to square one with no plan," he said.

"I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk, can restore pride and confidence in our country, and with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom."

Sterling ended the day at $1.274, little changed from levels seen before Mr Sunak started speaking outside his Downing Street residence.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said the election was long overdue after years of government infighting and poor economic performance. "Political chaos feeding decline, feeding chaos, feeding decline. The answer is not five more years of the Tories," he said. "They have failed.

"Give the Tories five more years and things will only get worse. Britain deserves better than that."

Rishi Sunak through the years – in pictures

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 as the date for the 2024 general election at No 10 Downing Street. Here, The National looks back at his political career. Getty Images

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, told a conference on Wednesday that the general election would centre on issues about Britain’s place in the world as that had an impact on voters' lives.

“Knocking on people's doors for the last few months, they are raising security and foreign affairs,” said Mr Lammy on Wednesday. “They're raising cost of living. They're raising the National Health Service. They're raising crime in their neighbourhoods.

“They do understand how it is that cost of living particularly is driven by foreign policy world events, and they're certainly worried amid a dangerous time. I've been absolutely clear that a Foreign Office under us, if we have the privilege of winning the next general election, has to be centred on growth and economic security. That's absolutely essential.”

When is the election and why is it being called?

Mr Sunak confirmed the election will take place on July 4 after a day of rumours in Westminster.

Parties now have six weeks to get their campaigns into gear – though have likely been preparing for many months now.

Mr Sunak has faced weeks of pressure to call the election which was required by law to take place on January 2025 at the latest.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, rumours went into overdrive when Mr Sunak refused to rule out a summer vote as he repeated his mantra that it will happen in the second half of the year.

Speculation was further fuelled when Mr Sunak’s press secretary told reporters in Westminster she was “not going to rule anything in or out” when asked if the election was set.

The poll decision comes as the UK received positive news about its struggling economy after inflation fell to 2.3 per cent, the lowest level in nearly three years.

As part of protocol, Mr Sunak is required to call on the king, then set a date for the dissolution of Parliament, the formal end of its term. An election would be held 25 working days later.

Who will win?

Labour is clear favourite in the next election, potentially setting the stage for its return to power for the first time since 2010.

Recent polls give centre-left Labour a 20-plus point lead over the Tory party. However, whether the opposition can win an outright majority in parliament remains to be seen.

Currently, the Tories have 344 seats in parliament and Labour have 205. Parties need at least 326 seats to create the slimmest of majorities.

An average of polls for the seven days to May 22 puts Labour on 45 per cent, the Conservatives on 24 per cent, Reform on 11 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent.

A development in recent months has been the rise in popularity of the right-leaning Reform party, which was averaging about 6 per cent last summer 2023 and is now close to double that rating, at 11 per cent.

A spokesman for Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “We are fully ready to go whenever the Prime Minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a general election so would urge the Prime Minister to get on with it.”

But the spokesman accused Mr Sunak of having “bottled it” in the past.

Mr Sunak can say he has made progress on his five pledges, which centred on economic recovery and limiting migration, particularly from boats through the English Channel.

Britain last held a general election in 2019 when prime minister Boris Johnson swept into power with a massive parliamentary majority.

His premiership was successful in taking Britain out of the EU but was marred by allegations over his personal conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following his resignation, he was replaced by Liz Truss who herself stepped down in 2022 after financial markets revolted against her economic plans.

Mr Sunak, who served as Mr Johnson's chancellor, has since struggled in the polls, with voters expressing concerns over inflation, migration and the conflict in Ukraine.

It follows a difficult period for the Conservatives, who have suffered two defections by back bench MPs and a drubbing at the local elections this month.

Keir Starmer through the years – in pictures