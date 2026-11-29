Free parking will be available at a variety of malls, commercial sites and streets across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah during the Eid Al Etihad holidays on December 2 and 3.

Parking operator Parkonic announced the move, although motorists have been urged to check signs for other parking restrictions.

Free parking in Abu Dhabi

Parkonic will ensure free parking at five locations in the capital:

World Trade Centre

Shams Boutik

Arc Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)

Dalma Mall

Al Wahda Mall

Free parking in Dubai

Motorists in Dubai can enjoy free parking at locations including:

Wafi City

SME Business Village

Silicon Central Mall

Lulu Dubai branches in Al Warqa, Dubai Investments Park and Al Rashidiya

Tilal Al Ghaf (on-street parking)

Dubai Silicon Oasis (on-street parking)

Free park in Sharjah

The offer covers three locations in the emirate:

Lulu Muweilah

Lulu Buhaira

Lulu Butina

Eid Al Etihad celebrations will span all seven emirates, with dozens of venues hosting public events under the theme Belonging in Unity. Firework displays have been planned at various sites across the country.

The free parking offer applies only to selected Parkonic-operated locations and does not cover all public parking areas in the three emirates.