A culture of late payments is making SMEs increasingly desperate, according to a Dubai business leader.

Entrepreneur Philip Bahoshy, a familiar face on financial news networks and television, urged bigger companies to stop delaying payments to smaller start-ups.

About two in five business-to-business invoices in the UAE are paid late, a 2026 survey by credit insurer Atradius found. Nearly all companies surveyed said they had experienced delays.

“For a large player, a late invoice is a rounding error; for a startup it's payroll,” said Mr Bahoshy, founder of venture capital data platform MAGNiTT, in a video widely shared on social media.

He said smaller firms were often left chasing payments for weeks or months after completing work under agreed terms.

Some were told invoices were still being processed by finance departments, while others were asked to resubmit documents or wait for the person responsible for approving payments to return from leave.

"I've never heard more of these complaints than this year," said Mr Bahoshy.

Start-ups struggle to manage cash flow

Entrepreneurs responding to Mr Bahoshy's video talked about the time and financial pressure involved in chasing and recovering outstanding payments.

Jim Stenman said he had spent months chasing invoices from major organisations and called for tougher consequences for companies that repeatedly missed payment deadlines. "Not paying on time is a choice, and it doesn't have to be this way."

Sadek El Assaad said pursuing unpaid invoices was taking time away from running his business, finding customers and developing new opportunities.

Ahmed Khairy said delayed payments had also affected his company's financing needs.

"At several points, I wouldn’t have needed to fundraise if receivables had been collected on time," he wrote.

Mr Bahoshy said it hurt start-ups the most as they relied on regular payments.

He warned that businesses could appear profitable on paper but still struggle to meet their financial obligations if customers failed to pay on time.

UAE law on unpaid invoices

Businesses in the UAE can take legal action against customers who fail to settle outstanding commercial debts.

Under the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, creditors may be entitled to interest on qualifying overdue debts, depending on the contractual terms and applicable legal provisions.

Businesses may also apply for a court payment order when a debt is established in writing, its value is fixed and payment is due.

The creditor must first issue a formal notice giving the debtor at least five days to settle the amount. If payment is not made, the creditor can apply to the court for an order. More complex or disputed claims may require ordinary court proceedings.

However, pursuing legal action can add costs and further delays for smaller businesses already struggling to collect money owed to them.

Why are payments taking longer?

The Atradius survey found customers' financial difficulties were one of the major reasons for late payments. Nearly half of the companies surveyed said their customers were struggling to manage their own finances.

The report also found that more businesses were relying on external financing to cover expenses while waiting for outstanding invoices to be paid.

Mr Bahoshy cited figures from a small-business lender, which he did not identify, suggesting that payment cycles had increased from 66 days to 111 days this year.

He called on larger companies to take greater responsibility for paying suppliers within agreed deadlines, warning that delayed payments could threaten smaller businesses' ability to meet their financial commitments.

“The easiest way to help start-ups in the market at the moment is sitting on accounts payable. Pay that invoice,” he said.