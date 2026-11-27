"The family is the first school, shaping individuals long before institutions do," said the Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

The UAE Cabinet approved AI education across all public and private schools, with plans to train 22,000 teachers to integrate the technology into teaching.

An AI curriculum, introduced in public schools for the 2025-2026 academic year, covers seven core areas, from fundamentals to ethics and innovation.

The guide addresses four key areas of child development: cognitive, social and emotional, physical health, and digital and ethical development.

The UAE's Ministry of Education has launched a Parent's Guide to AI in Education, promoting safe and responsible use among children.

UAE authorities have unveiled an artificial intelligence action plan to put parents at the heart of efforts to encourage the safe and responsible use of the rapidly evolving technology by children.

The Parent's Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Education highlights the cutting-edge technology's potential to bring about positive change, while emphasising the need for critical guardrails to remain in place.

The nationwide initiative, led by the Ministry of Education in partnership with Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Office, will seek to explain machine learning, generative AI, algorithms and data, and the effect those have on children's lives.

The guide will assess the influence of AI across four key areas of child development – cognitive development, social and emotional development, physical health and development, and digital and ethical development. It will emphasise the opportunities that AI offers to enhance learning, creativity and problem solving, as well as the importance of balanced technology use.

It will offer practical advice to help parents oversee their children's use of AI tools, encourage open family conversations about technology, and provide assistance on how to verify AI-generated information and protect personal data and privacy.

Families to play key role

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education. Antonie Robertson / T…

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said families would have a vital part to play in the country's drive to embrace new technology to raise education standards.

“The role of families in education is becoming increasingly important as artificial intelligence continues to advance, offering new opportunities to transform learning methods and enrich educational experiences," she said. "We are committed to equipping parents with the knowledge and practical guidance they need to navigate these developments, help their children benefit from emerging technologies safely and responsibly, and nurture their intellectual curiosity and capacity for lifelong learning.

“This guide reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration between schools and families and raising wider societal awareness of the importance of responsible AI use in education."

'Nurturing future generations'

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said families remained the bedrock of society and were crucial to national progress.

“In the UAE, we believe that nurturing future generations begins with cultivating awareness, and that the family is the first school, shaping individuals long before institutions do," Mr Al Olama said. "Today, as artificial intelligence reshapes the world, this responsibility extends to preparing future leaders to understand these technologies, lead their development and shape their future. Our ambition is to nurture a generation equipped with the knowledge to anticipate global transformations and grounded in the values that preserve its identity.

“We aim to make knowledge accessible to every family and strengthen parents’ ability to guide their children towards the responsible use of these technologies.”

AI expansion

A section of the guide will introduce parents to the AI curriculum developed by the Ministry of Education under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The curriculum was introduced in public schools for the 2025-2026 academic year and aims to equip pupils with the knowledge and skills to understand AI and its applications.

The guide outlines the curriculum’s seven core areas: AI fundamentals; data, algorithms and machine learning; the use of AI tools; ethics and fairness; AI applications across society and various sectors; innovation and project design; and policies and responsibility.

In September, the UAE Cabinet approved an AI curriculum to be introduced across all public and private schools.

“The objective is to train 22,000 teachers and educators to utilise AI as a support in teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis, lesson planning and fostering a spirit of innovation among students,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the ministerial meeting.

The Parent's Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Education is available here.