Reason to smile: UAE to provide free dental screenings for kindergarten children in public schools

The UAE has introduced a programme to provide free oral and dental health screenings for kindergarten pupils.

The initiative was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as part of a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Emirates Health Services.

The UAE is focused on prevention and early detection when it comes to health care, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The project reflects a national vision that invests in prevention as the most effective foundation for building a healthier society for the long term," said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector at the ministry. "Promoting oral and dental health from the preschool years helps establish healthy habits that can stay with children throughout their lives.

“Families play a pivotal role in instilling these habits, monitoring children’s health and encouraging them to follow healthy daily practices, in integration with the efforts of the health and education sectors."

That will contribute to raising healthier generations, improving quality of life and advancing national health indicators in line with global best practices, Dr Al Rand added.

Families will be able to take their children to government health centres operated by EHS or to private healthcare sites for the screenings, which will focus on "the early detection of dental caries, gum disease and other conditions that may affect a child’s health, development and ability to learn".