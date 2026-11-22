A gold rush is under way as the plummeting price of the precious metal attracts a surge in customers on the hunt for bargains and better value on their investments.

Savvy shoppers flocked to Dubai’s Gold Souq and other bustling market halls in the city at the weekend, as gold suffered its worst trading week in almost eight months.

Many of those who held off in previous months due to high prices are returning, seeking gifts for weddings and anniversaries, or investing in gold ahead of the festive season.

Spot gold dropped about 2.7 per cent to $3,515.40 an ounce as the market closed on Friday, after touching a 14-month low, and were down about 9.2 per cent for the week. Gold prices hit a record $5,515 an ounce in January.

High demand

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, a Dubai-based trading and investment specialist, said jewellers are benefiting from the drop in gold prices.

“Jewellers are saying their showrooms feel livelier again and footfall is clearly up,” he said. “Most of the demand is coming from local buyers picking up purchases they’d postponed for personal or family reasons.

“There is also steady interest in investment buying, people exchanging old gold and customers using advance-booking schemes to lock in today’s rates for the next three to six months.”

A drop in the price of gold is encouraging customers with gifts and longer-term investments in mind. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A drop in the price of gold is encouraging customers with gi…

Traders said shoppers were buying a mix of gold. Whereas traditional heavier pieces were still proving popular, lighter everyday designs are also selling well.

“Some buyers are shifting towards higher-purity 22-carat and investment interest remains solid across jewellery, bars, coins and digital gold,” Mr Valecha said. “For first-time investors, the current lower prices are a good opportunity to consider buying at current levels.

‘Advance rate-booking can help lock in current levels, which are relatively much lower, and it makes sense to think about a mix of jewellery and pure investment forms that match your goals. Stick with established jewellers and keep an eye on price swings, as the market is still volatile.”

Gold standard

A recent World Gold Council survey showed the precious metal was already the most widely held investment among UAE residents, with 63 per cent owning it in some form.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent were thinking about buying more in the next 12 months.

Madhur Kakkar, founder and chief executive of Elevate Financial Services, said the current surge in demand may be due to buyers looking for gifts for loved ones.

“We are currently in a festive environment, with the South Asian wedding season driving jewellery purchases,” he said. “Some shoppers may also be returning to plans they had postponed when gold prices were significantly higher.

“Gold jewellery plays an important role in weddings and festive celebrations, but continues to be an important portfolio diversifier and should be approached with a long-term holding perspective. Current levels offer a reasonable opportunity for first-time investors to consider entering the market.”

The recent price drop is being driven by a more hawkish Federal Reserve, with markets pricing in a high chance of another rate increase next month and a stronger US dollar.

Inflation pressure linked to higher oil prices from the US-Iran conflict and broader market sentiment that is affecting non-yielding assets are also driving prices down, experts said.

Shopper's paradise

Hanifa Patel was one shopper searching for a deal at Dubai’s Gold Souk on Saturday.

“I wanted to buy a nice necklace, so visited the souq to have a look around,” she said. “After, I’m going to buy gold as it is cheaper now.”

Prashant, another buyer, said he was looking for a longer-term investment and was hoping to “buy the dip”.

“The gold prices have dropped down post war so that has made us interested in buying some gold as an investment,” he said. “I visited the souq with my friend to see what we could buy.”

While some experts predict the gold price may continue to fall, others say it is some way off losing its lustre as a safe haven for long-term investors.

“Mostly what happens when the price of gold is going down it becomes a mind game for people, as they want to wait to see if the price may go down even further,” said Kaushik Rajpara, a senior sales executive at Paris Gems.

“I suggest for people who are looking to buy physical gold, either bars or jewellery, if they are going to buy today, don’t look to sell tomorrow. This is an investment, eventually gold will go higher again.”