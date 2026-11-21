Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed regional developments in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

They also reviewed the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian consequences, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday morning.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised "the UAE's support for international and regional efforts aimed at securing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and launching a comprehensive, civilian-led political process".

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises since it broke out in April 2023. At least 59,000 people have been killed and about 14 million have been displaced, with parts of the country pushed into famine, aid agencies said.