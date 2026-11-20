President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Oman as the sultanate celebrates its 56th National Day.

The UAE leader marked the occasion with a message to Sultan Haitham, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Sultan Haitham and sent his best wishes to the people of Oman. "We are bound by deep-rooted ties of brotherhood and a love passed down through generations," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. "We ask God to preserve Oman’s glory and prosperity, to grant its people goodness and prosperity, and to sustain the love and brotherhood between our two countries and our two brotherly peoples."

Oman announced the National Day holiday for the public and private sectors would be on November 25 and 26. With the weekend in Oman on Friday and Saturday, employees will have a four-day break.

The UAE marks the occasion annually by illuminating landmarks in the colours of the Omani flag, welcoming Omani visitors at border crossings and airports with flowers and souvenirs, and organising celebrations at major shopping and entertainment venues.

Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE's national aerobatics team, painted the skies above Kalba in the colours of the Omani flag to celebrate the sultanate's National Day.

A high-level Omani delegation and senior officials attended the ceremony at the Khatmat Milaha border crossing. The event began with the national anthems of the UAE and Oman being played by the Sharjah Police Science Academy band, and included a recitation from the Quran.

Celebrations also took place at other border crossings. At Al Madam and Dibba Al Hisn, people welcomed Omani visitors and gave them commemorative gifts.

On November 21, Dubai's Global Village is to mark the occasion by giving free entry to the first 4,000 Omani visitors to arrive at the site.

On Saturday, Global Village visitors can join Omani heritage experiences, play traditional games, enjoy giveaways, and watch a fireworks display at 9pm.

In Oman, drone shows will light up the skies over Muscat, Salalah and Manah on November 20 and 21. The Secretariat General for National Celebrations said all three shows would start at 8pm.

The Muscat show will take place on Friday at Al Khoud Dam. Salalah’s show will be at the Atin Plain that evening. The third show is set for Saturday in Manah, in Al Dakhiliyah governorate, near the Oman Across Ages Museum.