Tents providing shelter for up to 50,000 people sent by the UAE have arrived in Gaza.

They were delivered by a convoy of 10 lorries that entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The aid was sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to help those facing winter in the enclave.

The National reported last week how Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, had issued a directive for the tents to be sent to Gaza, in co-operation with the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 campaign, which was launched in 2023. under Gallant Knight 3, more than 136,000 tonnes of aid, valued at $4.16 billion, has been delivered to the enclave by air, land and sea.

The National also reported that the UAE delivered 216 tonnes of winter aid, including clothing, tents, supplies and food, to Gaza on Tuesday.

The humanitarian supplies were carried into the enclave in three convoys comprising a total of 35 lorries, which entered from Egypt, also through Rafah.