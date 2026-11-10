Dubai Ruler issues directive for tents to be sent to Gaza to protect 50,000 from winter weather

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a directive for tents to be sent to Gaza to provide shelter for 50,000 people.

The humanitarian shipment is to be sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to help those facing winter weather in the enclave, Dubai Media Office reported on Tuesday. The tents will be distributed across Gaza in co-operation with the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 initiative, the media office added.

The situation facing Gazans is heartbreaking, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed. The conditions in the embattled enclave are a "reminder of the scale of the ongoing humanitarian suffering and the need to step up relief efforts", Dr Gargash said in a post on X.

"The UAE will remain steadfast in its humanitarian giving, true to its commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people," he added, referring directly to Sheikh Mohammed's directive.

Last week, the UAE marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3, its largest humanitarian mission to Gaza. The country has delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid valued at $4.16 billion.

Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed, the operation has grown from an emergency relief effort into a comprehensive humanitarian system addressing food, medical, shelter and psychosocial needs across Gaza. The UAE's contribution accounts for about 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance to reach the enclave.