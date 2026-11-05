UAE marks three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3 delivering aid to Gaza

The UAE has marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3, its largest humanitarian mission to Gaza, having delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid valued at $4.16 billion.

Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, the operation has grown from an emergency relief effort into a comprehensive humanitarian system addressing food, medical, shelter and psychosocial needs across the Gaza Strip.

The UAE's contribution accounts for about 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance to reach the territory.

Relief and transport operations have mobilised 792 aircraft, 26 ships and 14,711 lorries to deliver aid by land, air and sea. A further 81 airdrop missions have been conducted under the Birds of Goodness initiative, ensuring assistance reaches communities where ground access remains difficult.

In the healthcare sector, more than 294,000 cases have received medical treatment through the operation. Equipped health centres, field hospitals and medical convoys carrying medicine and supplies have been deployed in co-operation with the World Health Organisation.

The UAE's contribution accounts for approximately 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance. Photo: Wam Show caption: The UAE's contribution accounts for approximately 46 per cen…

Food security efforts have been bolstered through 40 community kitchens producing about eight million meals annually, alongside support for around 27 bakeries capable of producing up to 1.5 million bread bundles each year.

The operation continues to run seasonal initiatives, including the Winter Clothing campaign, which aims to reach one million beneficiaries in Gaza with clothing, blankets and heating supplies.

Aid convoys are prepared at the UAE's humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, Egypt, where shipments are received, sorted and sent to Gaza.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 is co-ordinated through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where shipments are continuously processed and forwarded to Gaza, reflecting what Abu Dhabi describes as its commitment to humanitarian solidarity and long-term support for the Palestinian people.