A New Zealand entrepreneur with 13 degrees from the world’s elite universities likens the rigorous preparation needed similar to “training competitive athletes”.

Jamie Beaton, 31, a college admissions expert, is already planning a 15th degree once he completes a data science master’s from Brown University.

At age 17, he was accepted into Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Princeton and Cambridge. He graduated from Harvard in 2016 with bachelor's and master's degrees in applied maths and economics two years ahead of schedule. He went on to do an MBA at Stanford, a doctorate in public policy at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar and has since studied at the University of Pennsylvania, Yale, Princeton and Cornell in education, law, economics and healthcare policy.

Before leaving Auckland for Harvard in 2013, he launched Crimson Education, a college admission counselling service that started with 20 applicants. Now valued at $1.7 billion, the consultancy has secured more than 1,770 Ivy League offers for applicants around the globe.

Set sights high

“It's totally fine to be wildly ambitious,” the Crimson Education chief executive told The National in an interview during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

“The traditional school system has a lot of artificial constraints, typically based on what age you can do certain subjects, what age you can begin a business, the kind of universities you can apply to.

“Hopefully through my story students can break a lot of these stereotypes, aim higher academically, aim for bolder universities, choose a more ambitious path for their career and feel they can take those bold risks.”

Education entrepreneur Jamie Beaton makes a point during a college admissions session this week with pupils and parents in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Crimson Education Show caption: Education entrepreneur Jamie Beaton makes a point during a c…

AI tsunami

Mr Beaton speaks of an AI tsunami and backs a digital detox path where parents keep young children away from devices and schools ensure children complete assignments in class to encourage independent thinking.

“I joke that they shouldn’t be AI zombies. I do encourage digital detox when the child is younger because a low-tech approach is actually very helpful,” he said.

“What I saw this year is that a child's essay ability is actually worse than 10 years ago. The reason is that when you can't think creatively, you can't construct your own ideas because when you are relying on AI, your ability to actually do research, synthesise, form connections is dropping.”

He says AI skills can be acquired later to help pupils build websites and apps with critical, creative thinking nurtured early.

“In California, many of our clients are the executives of the world's biggest tech companies: Nvidia, Anthropic. A lot of these families, their kids don't have any technology allowed at home,” he said. “That's a good example of the fact that the people that make the technology don't even want their kids using it.”

Elite US colleges remain a draw

Pupils often sign up for college counselling before high school begins. In some cases, the UAE included, families with children as young as 10 are working to integrate debating, extra-curriculars and leadership skills to build a strong portfolio. America is Mr Beaton's biggest market, followed by Singapore and India, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia showing significant growth.

“We start early, we train the students almost like a competitive athlete,” Mr Beaton said. “Our biggest market is actually American families hiring Crimson to get into US colleges, which is pretty funny because I originally began in New Zealand.”

At a recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, a group of 100 pupils accompanied by parents were part of a more than two-hour session.

Despite President Donald Trump’s disruptive policies that have hit the numbers of international students choosing to study in the US, elite American colleges remain a number one choice. The UK is next, while European universities such as ETH Zurich and colleges in Germany and Spain are popular. Middle East pupils also pick medical schools in the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

“My typical student here in Abu Dhabi that we help is normally applying for US first, UK second and a third country,” he said. “But the kids who are the most ambitious – that have the ability to get into different schools, they're generally choosing the US. This is kind of shocking because I like Cambridge, but last year I had a kid who chose NYU over Cambridge, and I had a kid who chose Chicago over Cambridge too.”

The US liberal arts degree structure that allows students to experiment with different majors, the focus on jobs and the possibility of internships in top companies remains a big draw.

His advice to governments is to send “your best and brightest abroad to global universities and have them want to come back to your home country”, to develop international connections. “That's going to create local champions who can compete on the world stage from a business standpoint,” Mr Beaton said.

While the UAE already supports talented citizens to study overseas, he recommended the focus should be on top universities.

“If you send a young kid from Abu Dhabi off to Harvard, they will build relationships with top minds from around the world, make top relationships, be able to meet co-founders of different companies,” he said.

“The good thing is the UAE is one of the countries that does this quite well already. But I think the Middle East spends a lot of money on lower ranked universities too. Ideally, you want to train the kids to get them into the highest ranked schools because they're the ones that have almost exponential benefits.”

Research aid

Not everyone can afford a top university and financial aid puts the big league within reach.

“The first thing I'd say is don't assume America is too expensive,” Mr Beaton said. “I couldn't have afforded to go to Harvard unless I received about $40,000 financial aid in my first year. If you earn less than $200,000 a year, it's actually free to go to Harvard or Yale if you get in because there are big donors to help with financial aid.”

He listed merit-based US scholarships such as the Robinson scholarship to Duke University and postgraduate awards such as the Rhodes scholarship that took him to Oxford University.

In the Middle East, Crimson charges start from a $200 programme to boost IB scores, college counselling fees are upwards of $20,000 and premium multi-year programmes can be $200,000.

Top tips for essays

The all-important college essay should be visual, almost like a movie, he said. He remembers a Californian student’s humorous take on working in McDonald's as a great leveller.

“It was about the amazing bonds she formed with people from different cultural lines as they were dealing with McChicken, Big Mac and McNugget orders,” he said. “They were spilling sauce, it was chaos inside, the lines were long and it was a very human experience. The student was a top debater, top academic but in there everyone's equal and everyone's struggling. It really made me laugh out loud and made me hungry as well.”

He recommended avoiding cliches and not listing accomplishments. “You want the essay to read like a scene in a movie, it should be very visual, when a guy at Harvard reads 100 essays, this is the one he remembers because it's so funny and distinctive,” he said.

“Ideally you want to have no cliches, so the narrative is distinctive. You want to be bold about your personality quirks. You want to not talk about your achievements or your resume. Distinctive human characteristics that could make someone tell their husband or wife about it after they read it.”

Mr Beaton advised against a linear storyline to keep the attention of an admissions officer. “You want to start the essay right in the middle of the action. Use language techniques, similes, metaphors, that can bring the story to life.”

Game plan for top universities: