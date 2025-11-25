Gifted Emiratis awarded Rhodes Scholarship to study at prestigious Oxford

A pair of high-achieving Emiratis are ready to broaden their academic horizons after earning coveted Rhodes Scholarships to continue their studies at the University of Oxford.

Amal Musa Alrebh, who is completing a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering at Khalifa University, and Fatima Mohammed Abdulla AlNuaimi, who is studying English and comparative literature at Columbia University in New York, have spoken of their lofty ambitions for the future ahead of their postgraduate courses which start next October.

They were chosen from a competitive field of hopefuls after a rigorous selection process led by the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee.

Ms Alrebh, 22, from Dubai, will study for a master's degree in healthcare improvement and evaluation and a master’s in medical physics.

"I see biomedical engineering not just as a science, but as a commitment to human beneficence," she said. "At Oxford, I aim to integrate advanced medical technology and policy to build a healthcare sector that is culturally grounded and perfectly tailored to serve our people, embodying the values of service and innovation instilled by our nation's leaders."

Ms AlNuaimi, 24, from Ajman, is looking forward to beginning a master of studies in world literature at the renowned seat of learning in the UK.

"My journey is driven by the belief that literature is a crucial lens through which to understand our world's complexities," she said. "I am committed to integrating marginalised regional narratives into the heart of global literary discussion.

"Oxford’s World Literature programme, combined with the cross-disciplinary Rhodes cohort, will empower me to contribute to the UAE’s academic and creative spaces, ultimately bridging gaps of understanding and connecting our regional voices to the world stage."

Established in 1902 by the colonial-era British politician and mining magnate Cecil Rhodes, the scholarship is one of the world's oldest awards for international fellowship and academic study.

The UAE Rhodes Scholarship was introduced in 2013 and, with the support of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, has awarded scholarships to the University of Oxford for 26 gifted students.

“Each year, we are inspired by the talent, purpose and conviction of the young people who come before the selection committee," said Omar Saif Ghobash, chairman of the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee and adviser to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Rhodes scholars embody the UAE’s enduring belief in education as a catalyst for growth on individual, national and global levels. Academia, knowledge exchange and intellectual curiosity are essential to nurturing cohesive, forward-looking societies.

"We look forward to seeing how this new generation will build upon this powerful global legacy by contributing directly to the UAE’s progress and our shared commitment to global advancement.”

Angela Migally, executive director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, which endows the scholarship, spoke of the importance of providing a platform for success for the next generation.

"Behind every Rhodes scholar is a story of perseverance, purpose and mentorships," she said. "The Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation believes the UAE's greatest investment lies in creating environments where young people can learn, grow and lead with integrity.

"Since its introduction in the Emirates, the programme has empowered gifted students to advance their education, return home and help shape the future of the UAE. That is the true power of education: its ability to multiply impact and inspire future generations.”