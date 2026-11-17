The UAE has delivered 216 tonnes of winter aid, including clothing, tents, supplies and food, to Gaza.

The humanitarian supplies were carried into the enclave in three convoys comprising a total of 35 lorries, which entered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The convoys were part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3. A total of 14,866 aid lorries have entered Gaza under the humanitarian initiative, Wam said.

On Monday, The National reported how a UAE aid ship carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of essential supplies for Gazans had docked at Al Arish Port in Egypt. The ship's cargo included humanitarian and relief supplies, as well as four sewage tankers and four waste collection lorries to support essential services in Gaza and improve health and environmental conditions, Wam added.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was launched by the UAE in 2023. The campaign has delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid, valued at $4.16 billion, by air, land and sea.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued a directive for tents to be sent to Gaza to provide shelter for 50,000 people. The humanitarian shipment was to be sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to help those facing winter weather in the enclave.