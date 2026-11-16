UAE ship carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of aid for Gaza arrives in Al Arish

A UAE aid ship carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of essential supplies for Gazans docked at Egypt's Al Arish Port on Monday.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship was received by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher.

The ship's cargo includes humanitarian and relief supplies, as well as four sewage tankers and four waste collection lorries to support essential services in Gaza and improve health and environmental conditions, Wam reported.

The aid was sent as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which the UAE launched in 2023. The campaign has delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid, valued at $4.16 billion, by air, land and sea.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued a directive for tents to be sent to Gaza to provide shelter for 50,000 people.

The humanitarian shipment is to be sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to help those facing winter weather in the enclave

The tents will be distributed across Gaza in co-operation with the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 initiative.

Legacy of support

The vessel was named in honour Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who died on September 21.

The UAE had established the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge in recognition of his philanthropic legacy, to deliver a crucial lifeline to Gazans still bearing the brunt of conflict.

The Dubai community had turned out in force in September to help prepare 10 million meals for embattled civilians in the Gaza Strip under the initiative.