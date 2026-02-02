Stars gather in London as healthcare movement raises £300,000 for Gaza

A global grass roots movement of healthcare professionals has raised more than £300,000 ($411,000) in the first 24 hours of its latest fund-raiser in London.

The figure was announced at the Health Workers 4 Palestine Gala at The Savoy. It brought together prominent cultural personalities to raise funds for the group's Gaza Medics Solidarity Fund. Attendees included Louis Theroux, Sir Mark Rylance, Zawe Ashton, Sir Jonathan Pryce and Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols.

Artists Brian Eno and Sir Antony Gormley donated works to the event, while Motaz Malhees appeared following global recognition for his The Voice of Hind Rajab performance. Also in attendance were BBC Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin, actors Juliet Stevenson, Khalid Abdalla and Denise Gough, comedian Jen Brister and Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos.

Health Workers 4 Palestine advocates for Gaza medics and the protection of Palestinian healthcare. It was founded in the UK in 2023 by Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan, who in accompanied the first Gaza child evacuated to the UK for medical treatment, flying from Cairo to London, in July.

The gala fund-raiser comes amid worsening conditions for healthcare workers in the enclave. More than 1,700 have been killed, while 37 international aid organisations, including Save the Children, were reportedly blocked from entering the territory last month. The Solidarity Fund is administered by local NGOs, providing emergency support directly to medics and patients on the ground.

Speaking at Sunday's gala, Ashton said: “I’m here to encourage people to donate to Health Workers 4 Palestine because I believe, as an artist, it’s the moment to advocate and use your voice for people whose voice is being distorted and silenced. The dismantling of healthcare in Gaza is one of the most dangerous and sickening parts of the genocide we’re seeing unfold.:

Dr Abdel-Mannan said the fundraiser “shows what is possible when culture refuses to stay silent”.

He added: “We are standing in solidarity with the over 1,700 health workers who have been killed in Gaza, and those who continue to save lives against the odds, working under unimaginable conditions. Together, we are fund-raising to support Gaza medics and the rebuilding of Palestinian healthcare.”